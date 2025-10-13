Cargo Ship 'Eileen' which Sank in the Bulgarian Waters of the Black Sea, Was Carrying Gypsum

The cargo ship EILEEN, which sank yesterday in Bulgaria’s section of the Black Sea, was carrying bags of gypsum, Transport and Communications Minister Grozdan Karadzhov announced on October 13.

The vessel was en route to Chornomorsk when it sustained a breach in its hull.

“The breach was definitely not caused by an external source,” Minister Karadjov said. “A Bulgarian helicopter flew over the vessel and inspected it carefully to confirm this. Most likely, the incident was due to a structural weakness,” he explained.

Bulgaria’s search and rescue service immediately launched operations and notified their Romanian counterparts. A helicopter from the Bulgarian Navy was the first to reach the shipwreck. Bulgarian and Romanian rescue boats also headed to the scene but were later recalled after the liferafts were secured to a Turkish research vessel that had arrived at the site, the minister added.

Karadzhov praised the rescue effort, calling it “a fine example” of how Bulgarian and Romanian institutions cooperate effectively in such emergencies.

***

A cargo ship sailing under the flag of Cameroon sank on October 12 in the Black Sea, about 140 nautical miles east of Varna. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received the distress signal shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday.

According to the report, the vessel Eileen had sustained a hull breach and was taking on water. As the ship began to sink, the captain ordered the 10-member crew — all Ukrainian nationals — to abandon the vessel. There were no reports of injuries among the sailors.

A Bulgarian border patrol boat, a Romanian vessel, and a Turkish support ship in the vicinity were immediately dispatched to assist the distressed crew.

A helicopter from the Bulgarian Navy was also sent to the scene, and a Bulgarian naval vessel was on standby in case further support was needed.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the last Ukrainian sailor was rescued and taken aboard the Turkish ship. The crew will be transported to a Turkish port. The rescue operation had been completed.