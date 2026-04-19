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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

CEC: Election Day Started Normally in All Polling Stations

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Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
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цик изборният ден всички секции започнал нормално
Снимка: BGNES

Election day has started normally at polling stations, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said at its first briefing of the day. Chair Kamelia Neykova noted that any issues related to absent members of polling stations election commissions had already been resolved.

“All members of polling station commissions must carry out their duties responsibly today, ensure that voters are able to cast their ballots, and that no Bulgarian citizen is prevented from exercising their right to vote. Where necessary, they should provide assistance,” Neykova said.

All reports and complaints related to violations of the electoral process should be submitted promptly to the relevant regional election commission so that immediate action can be taken, she added.

Neykova assured that the CEC has organised the process to ensure a normal election day.

The CEC said it had received several reports of polling stations opening late in Sofia and elsewhere in the country.

“These issues were addressed immediately. All election commissions across the country are operating. Election day is proceeding normally,” said CEC deputy chair and spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.

photos by BGNES

She added that there had been reports of problems with seals on several voting machines upon their delivery. Two reports were also received from Ruse and Yambol, where machine voting has been suspended.

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