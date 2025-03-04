НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Central Election Commission assigned "Information Services" the task of re-entering data from the election protocols

избори - октомври - ЦИК
Снимка: БТА/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:59, 04.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to assign "Information Services", based on the Constitutional Court's ruling from last week, to input the data from the protocols provided by the court on paper into a module within the system for computer processing of the results from the parliamentary elections held on October 27.

Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections

"A second team, different from the first, to re-enter the same data from the paper-based protocols provided by the Constitutional Court, after which a check should be carried out by "Information Services", in conjunction with the CEC, to ensure that the data entered into this module is fully consistent with the data from the protocols provided by the Constitutional Court, and then provide the technical media with the data from the protocols, so that the data entered from the paper-based module can be compared with the data from the technical media," explained Rositsa Mateva, Deputy Chair and Spokesperson of the CEC.

Only after this will "Information Services" proceed with the calculation using the methodology for determining the voting results and the distribution of seats. The company must provide the CEC with the information as required by the court, specifically: the total number of ballots found, the number of invalid and valid votes, the "I support no one" votes, the distribution of valid votes, and the 4% threshold of valid votes.

"The parties and coalitions that would receive more than 4% of the valid votes both in the country and abroad, as well as the distribution of seats in the 51st Parliament and in multi-member constituencies, and whether changes in the personnel composition of the 51st Parliament would occur based on the results," said Mateva.

The Constitutional Court reviewed the election documents from 2,204 polling stations and the vote counting, assigning the CEC with the task of calculating the election results to assess whether they affect the seats by electoral districts and the Members of Parliament who have been declared elected.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
15:44, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
15:30, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
14:40, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
13:55, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
 President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
11:32, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 For contribution to Schengen: Ministry of Interior awarded Border Police officers
For contribution to Schengen: Ministry of Interior awarded Border Police officers
20:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
 Renovation of 'Zaimov' Park in Sofia begins
Renovation of 'Zaimov' Park in Sofia begins
20:40, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
19:23, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Clocks in Bulgaria change to summer daylight saving time at 3am on March 30
Clocks in Bulgaria change to summer daylight saving time at 3am on March 30
18:35, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
 President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
18:26, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
17:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
17:29, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
More from: Politics
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
President Rumen Radev: We will continue our strong support for Montenegro's European perspective
President Rumen Radev: We will continue our strong support for Montenegro's European perspective
Топ 24
Най-четени
Председателят на КС: Възпрепятства се дейността на съда да приключи делото за изборите
Председателят на КС: Възпрепятства се дейността на съда да приключи...
Две тела са открити в къща в петричкото село Камена
Две тела са открити в къща в петричкото село Камена
Станка Златева е новият президент на БФ Борба
Станка Златева е новият президент на БФ Борба
Костадинов: "Величие" е проект на Пеевски
Костадинов: "Величие" е проект на Пеевски
Брутално нападение: Метеоролозите от станцията на вр. Мургаш са бити с маша и шиш
Брутално нападение: Метеоролозите от станцията на вр. Мургаш са...
Президентът Радев за казуса с изборите: Това е опит на задкулисието да погълне цялата държава
Президентът Радев за казуса с изборите: Това е опит на задкулисието...
Преизчисляването на резултатите от вота: От "Информационно обслужване" са предали данните на прокуратурата
Преизчисляването на резултатите от вота: От "Информационно...
Най-масираната атака с дронове срещу Москва от началото на войната
Най-масираната атака с дронове срещу Москва от началото на войната
Има ли риск от екокатастрофа след сблъсъка на кораби в Северно море?
Има ли риск от екокатастрофа след сблъсъка на кораби в Северно море?
ТИР скъса мантинелата на АМ "Тракия" и блокира за кратко движението (СНИМКИ)
ТИР скъса мантинелата на АМ "Тракия" и блокира за кратко движението (СНИМКИ)
Гриша Ганчев: Заедно можем да съхраним традициите в борбата
Гриша Ганчев: Заедно можем да съхраним традициите в борбата