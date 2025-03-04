Central Election Commission assigned "Information Services" the task of re-entering data from the election protocols

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to assign "Information Services", based on the Constitutional Court's ruling from last week, to input the data from the protocols provided by the court on paper into a module within the system for computer processing of the results from the parliamentary elections held on October 27.

Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections

"A second team, different from the first, to re-enter the same data from the paper-based protocols provided by the Constitutional Court, after which a check should be carried out by "Information Services", in conjunction with the CEC, to ensure that the data entered into this module is fully consistent with the data from the protocols provided by the Constitutional Court, and then provide the technical media with the data from the protocols, so that the data entered from the paper-based module can be compared with the data from the technical media," explained Rositsa Mateva, Deputy Chair and Spokesperson of the CEC.

Only after this will "Information Services" proceed with the calculation using the methodology for determining the voting results and the distribution of seats. The company must provide the CEC with the information as required by the court, specifically: the total number of ballots found, the number of invalid and valid votes, the "I support no one" votes, the distribution of valid votes, and the 4% threshold of valid votes.

"The parties and coalitions that would receive more than 4% of the valid votes both in the country and abroad, as well as the distribution of seats in the 51st Parliament and in multi-member constituencies, and whether changes in the personnel composition of the 51st Parliament would occur based on the results," said Mateva.

The Constitutional Court reviewed the election documents from 2,204 polling stations and the vote counting, assigning the CEC with the task of calculating the election results to assess whether they affect the seats by electoral districts and the Members of Parliament who have been declared elected.

