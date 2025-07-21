Changes inTraffic around National Stadium "Vasil Levski" Because of the Concert of Guns N' Roses

Due to the Guns N’ Roses concert taking place this evening, July 21, at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, traffic arrangements in the area will be altered, the Sofia Municipality has announced.

Because of the musical event, parking and vehicle standing—including in paid parking zones—will be prohibited until midnight on General Gurko Street, in the section between Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard and Lyuben Karavelov Street.

The Sofia Municipality has also arranged for additional public transport services. Tram and bus lines will operate at reduced intervals from 10:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and the Sofia Underground will run with extended service hours.

The Guns N’ Roses concert is part of the band’s annual tour across Europe and the Middle East.