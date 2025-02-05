Charges Brought against Woman Who Rampaged with Knife in Sofia

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office on February 5 charged the woman who attacked three men with a knife in Sofia yesterday.

The charge is attempted murder. The woman is currently detained for up to 72 hours. The Prosecutor's Office is expected to decide whether to request a remand or to place her in a psychiatric ward for 30 days.

The aim will be to carry out tests to establish whether the defendant was sane at the time of the crime, the Prosecutor's Office explained to BNT News.

