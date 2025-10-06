Children’s News Programme Launches on BNT

Starting today, October 6, every weekday after the programme “Bulgaria in 60 Minutes”, “Children’s News” will be aired on BNT 1 and BNT 4.

In this new special project by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), pupils create and present news stories for their peers.

The public broadcaster is giving children the opportunity to experience the world of journalism first-hand, helping them develop critical thinking skills and media literacy in the fight against disinformation and fake news on social media.

“The younger audience probably doesn’t watch traditional television. We’ll try to engage them and show that we care about the topics that matter to them. The Children’s News is produced by students from various schools in Sofia together with BNT journalists. Another thing we want to achieve through this initiative is to teach the children to communicate effectively and work as a team,” said Mariela Dragolova, Director of the News and Current Affairs Department at BNT.