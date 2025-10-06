Code Orange for Hazardous Weather Issued for today, October 6, Code Red for the Black Sea for Tomorrow

Flooding, river spills and gully overflows are possible
Code orange alert – the second-highest level – is in effect today, October 6, for all of Southern Bulgaria due to dangerous weather conditions.
In Western, Central Northern and Northeastern Bulgaria, code yellow alert has been issued for significant rainfall.
The deterioration in weather is expected to continue throughout the day, and for tomorrow, the highest warning level – red code – has been announced for the Black Sea coast, where flooding, river overflows and rising streams are possible.