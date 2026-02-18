Complicated Winter Situation in Shumen, Power Cuts Affect Five Villgaes

More than 30 snow-clearing machines are currently operating in the Shumen Municipality. Teams from Avtomagistrali – Shumen AD and the municipal enterprise “Blagoustroystvo i Komunalno Stopanstvo” are prioritising areas around schools, social and healthcare institutions, and key streets. Smaller, hand-operated snowploughs are treating pedestrian areas, while larger vehicles cover the entire road network. Roads are being cleared, but new snowdrifts continue to form. At present, all roads remain passable under winter conditions.

Power outages affect the villages of Ivanski, Salmanovo, Tsarev Brod, and the Shumen neighbourhoods of Makak and Divdyadovo. Experts from the municipality’s Defence and Mobilisation Unit are maintaining contact with Energo-Pro to monitor repairs.

Because of the power cuts at 06:00, school bus drivers were instructed not to operate their routes, with parents and school staff informed. The measure was taken both due to the inability to heat classrooms and prepare food, and the challenging winter conditions.

Roads are being treated against icing with materials including calcium chloride and other agents effective down to –50°C, which are less damaging to surfaces. No reports of people in need of emergency shelter have been received in the past 24 hours. The municipality’s Emergency Operations Group will meet again around midday to review the situation.

Roads in Shumen district restricted on routes towards Razgrad and Burgas.

Source: BTA





