“Conspiracy against Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministery of Interior, Kandev, Has Been Activated,” Says Caretaker PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyuurov said in a Facebook post on April 24 that a “conspiracy” has been activated against acting Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Georgi Kandev, describing what he called a “disgraceful attempt at revenge”.

“After we stopped attacks against democracy, after we intercepted millions of euros before they could be turned into an attack on the elections, a plot has been activated against Georgi Kandev,” Gyuurov wrote.

He said he had been informed that individuals including a former senior Interior Ministry official and a businessman with the nickname “Kartofa” (the potato) were allegedly involved in what he described as a “punitive operation”.

“This is revenge. And a warning to anyone who dares to work boldly and within the law,” he added.

According to Gyuurov, the “vendetta” was taking place within the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, led by Emilia Rusinova - in his words, the companion of Petyo Evroto and the master of parliamentary immunities and the accuser of the caretaker government.

Andrey Gyurov, caretaker prime minister: "I want to make it clear to all the "dwarfs" who are regrouping, to all the "vegetables" who will be activated, to all the politicians who are worried that the Chief Secretary will remain in the Ministry of Interior."

He added that he and the entire caretaker government stand firmly behind acting Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Georgi Kandev. “We are not afraid and we are more than you,” Gyurov further stated.

Earlier today, acting Interior Ministry Chief Secretary, Georgi Kandev, said that four days after the early parliamentary elections, he received messages over a 10-minute period from hidden numbers via a mobile application.

He claimed he was told that an individual with the nickname “Kartofa” (the potato), together with associates, was giving false testimony against him at the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, allegedly organised by a former senior official in the Ministry of Interior with the first name “Svetlyo”.