БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Недостижим: Карлос Насар стъпи на европейския връх за...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Започва поетапно спиране на отоплението в София
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Левски има нов собственик (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Евелин Банев-Брендо остава в затвора, реши Апелативният...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Цените на петрола пак тръгнаха нагоре, Тръмп е...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Георги Кандев: Няма да се прибера!
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Росица Матева: Има много "отличници" сред...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Conspiracy against Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministery of Interior, Kandev, Has Been Activated,” Says Caretaker PM

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Politics
Запази

A former Interior Ministry chief and a businessman nicknamed "Kartofa" (the potato) are involved in this criminal raid, the caretaker PM added

андрей гюров информация огромна сума фалшиви евро използвано купуване избор

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyuurov said in a Facebook post on April 24 that a “conspiracy” has been activated against acting Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Georgi Kandev, describing what he called a “disgraceful attempt at revenge”.

“After we stopped attacks against democracy, after we intercepted millions of euros before they could be turned into an attack on the elections, a plot has been activated against Georgi Kandev,” Gyuurov wrote.

He said he had been informed that individuals including a former senior Interior Ministry official and a businessman with the nickname “Kartofa” (the potato) were allegedly involved in what he described as a “punitive operation”.

“This is revenge. And a warning to anyone who dares to work boldly and within the law,” he added.

According to Gyuurov, the “vendetta” was taking place within the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, led by Emilia Rusinova - in his words, the companion of Petyo Evroto and the master of parliamentary immunities and the accuser of the caretaker government.

Andrey Gyurov, caretaker prime minister: "I want to make it clear to all the "dwarfs" who are regrouping, to all the "vegetables" who will be activated, to all the politicians who are worried that the Chief Secretary will remain in the Ministry of Interior."

He added that he and the entire caretaker government stand firmly behind acting Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Georgi Kandev. “We are not afraid and we are more than you,” Gyurov further stated.

Earlier today, acting Interior Ministry Chief Secretary, Georgi Kandev, said that four days after the early parliamentary elections, he received messages over a 10-minute period from hidden numbers via a mobile application.

He claimed he was told that an individual with the nickname “Kartofa” (the potato), together with associates, was giving false testimony against him at the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, allegedly organised by a former senior official in the Ministry of Interior with the first name “Svetlyo”.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Битка №2 за титлата между Левски и Марица - 16:25, 16:25
1
НА ЖИВО: Битка №2 за титлата между Левски и Марица - 16:25, 16:25
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване за материалите и големината
2
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване...
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по борба в Тирана по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по борба в Тирана по...
Нови правила за шофьорите в Гърция: Не признават талоните за инвалидност и членски карти
4
Нови правила за шофьорите в Гърция: Не признават талоните за...
Георги Кандев: Няма да се прибера!
5
Георги Кандев: Няма да се прибера!
ДПС с най-много отказали се депутати в полза на знакови партийни лица
6
ДПС с най-много отказали се депутати в полза на знакови партийни лица

Най-четени

При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент, БСП остава под чертата
1
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент,...
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс Грийн" в Лондон
2
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс...
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
3
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе при обработени 80% от протоколите
4
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе...
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
5
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа
6
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа

Още от: Bulgaria

Court Remanded the Two Former Ukrainian Military Officers Detained in Bulgaria and Charged with Espionage
Court Remanded the Two Former Ukrainian Military Officers Detained in Bulgaria and Charged with Espionage
Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva: Artificial Intelligence Can Be a Valuable Assistant in the Learning Process, but Should Not Replace It Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva: Artificial Intelligence Can Be a Valuable Assistant in the Learning Process, but Should Not Replace It
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Caretaker Minister Dechev on the Scandal around the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior: "Old Cops Using Dirty Tricks" Caretaker Minister Dechev on the Scandal around the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior: "Old Cops Using Dirty Tricks"
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Prehistoric Complex "Provadia - Saltworks" Received the European Heritage Label for 2026 at a Ceremony in Brussels Prehistoric Complex "Provadia - Saltworks" Received the European Heritage Label for 2026 at a Ceremony in Brussels
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Ministry of Interior's Acting Chief Secratary Georgi Kandev: I Will Not Back Down! Ministry of Interior's Acting Chief Secratary Georgi Kandev: I Will Not Back Down!
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
BNT and BNR Host the Most Prestigious Event in the EBU Calendar BNT and BNR Host the Most Prestigious Event in the EBU Calendar
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Недостижим: Карлос Насар стъпи на европейския връх за четвърти път
Недостижим: Карлос Насар стъпи на европейския връх за четвърти път
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Вдигане на тежести
Изборът на новите депутатите: Кой район предпочетоха избраните от две места? Изборът на новите депутатите: Кой район предпочетоха избраните от две места?
Чете се за: 07:10 мин.
Парламентарни Избори 2026
Съдът остави в ареста шофьора на преобърнатия автобус край Малко Търново Съдът остави в ареста шофьора на преобърнатия автобус край Малко Търново
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Започва поетапно спиране на отоплението в София Започва поетапно спиране на отоплението в София
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Левски има нов собственик (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Спорт
Поршета "летяха" с близо 190 км/ч във Велинград
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Евелин Банев-Брендо остава в затвора, реши Апелативният съд в София
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Папа Лъв XIV и Доналд Тръмп са сред най-влиятелните лидери според...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ