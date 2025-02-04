НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Construction of a New 14 km long Section of Hemus Motorway starts

огриничават движението посока варна буховци белокопитово хемус
Снимка: БТА/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:31, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The construction of 14 new kilometres of the Hemus Motorway begins.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Ivanov, has signed a construction permit for nearly 14 kilometers of the "Hemus" motorway.

The section is part of section 4 of the motorway. It covers the route from the end of the "Pleven" junction to road III-301, including the "Letnitsa" junction, and is divided into sub-sections. The issued construction permit is for the section at the eastern end, including the "Letnitsa" junction.

The construction permit is based on an approved technical project, in accordance with the provisions of the applicable detailed development plans – plot plans approved by the orders of the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works from 30 September 2020 and 02 Febriary 2021. All other necessary preparatory procedures have also been carried out in compliance with regulatory requirements.

The construction permit issued allows the preliminary execution of the construction of the section. This will speed up the implementation process of Hemus Motorway, contribute to ensuring modern operating conditions and improve traffic safety and security, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works said.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
22:16, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
 Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies
Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies
22:05, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
21:42, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
19:47, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
 With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
18:32, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
 Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
17:48, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures
Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures
17:27, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
17:20, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Police Operation Takes Down Two Websites for Sale of Vapes, Three People Were Detained
Police Operation Takes Down Two Websites for Sale of Vapes, Three People Were Detained
17:09, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
16:44, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office seeks Compulsory Psychiatric Hospitalisation for the Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel
Prosecutor's Office seeks Compulsory Psychiatric Hospitalisation for the Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel
15:19, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Joint Governance Council of the Government Discusses State Budget 2025
Joint Governance Council of the Government Discusses State Budget 2025
14:54, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
Police Operation Takes Down Two Websites for Sale of Vapes, Three People Were Detained
Police Operation Takes Down Two Websites for Sale of Vapes, Three People Were Detained
Prosecutor's Office seeks Compulsory Psychiatric Hospitalisation for the Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel
Prosecutor's Office seeks Compulsory Psychiatric Hospitalisation for the Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel
The Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Had Previously Been Treated in a Psychiatric Hospital and Has Been Refusing to Take Her Prescribed Medication
The Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Had Previously Been Treated in a Psychiatric Hospital and Has Been Refusing to Take Her Prescribed Medication
Топ 24
Най-четени
22-годишно момиче намушка трима мъже до входа на Южния парк в София посред бял ден (ОБЗОР)
22-годишно момиче намушка трима мъже до входа на Южния парк в София...
Жената, наръгала трима мъже в София, е лежала в психиатрия, отказва да си пие лекарствата
Жената, наръгала трима мъже в София, е лежала в психиатрия, отказва...
Изригването на вулкан може да причинява серията от земетресения на Санторини, обясни експерт
Изригването на вулкан може да причинява серията от земетресения на...
От -8° до 22° през февруари - кога ще се радваме на пролетни температури
От -8° до 22° през февруари - кога ще се радваме на...
Справедливост поиска майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Справедливост поиска майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Стрелба в учебен кампус в Швеция - петима души са пострадали
Стрелба в учебен кампус в Швеция - петима души са пострадали
Лудогорец и Ботев Пловдив посягат към Суперкупата на България
Лудогорец и Ботев Пловдив посягат към Суперкупата на България
Искат принудително настаняване в психиатрия на майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Искат принудително настаняване в психиатрия на майката, убила двете...
Премиерът освободи Людмила Петкова от длъжността зам.-министър на финансите
Премиерът освободи Людмила Петкова от длъжността зам.-министър на...
ОСК Локомотив София отличи най-добрите си състезатели за изминалата година
ОСК Локомотив София отличи най-добрите си състезатели за изминалата година
Боряна Калейн: Наградата за Спортист на София е много специална за мен
Боряна Калейн: Наградата за Спортист на София е много специална за мен