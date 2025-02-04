Construction of a New 14 km long Section of Hemus Motorway starts

The construction of 14 new kilometres of the Hemus Motorway begins.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Ivanov, has signed a construction permit for nearly 14 kilometers of the "Hemus" motorway.

The section is part of section 4 of the motorway. It covers the route from the end of the "Pleven" junction to road III-301, including the "Letnitsa" junction, and is divided into sub-sections. The issued construction permit is for the section at the eastern end, including the "Letnitsa" junction.

The construction permit is based on an approved technical project, in accordance with the provisions of the applicable detailed development plans – plot plans approved by the orders of the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works from 30 September 2020 and 02 Febriary 2021. All other necessary preparatory procedures have also been carried out in compliance with regulatory requirements.

The construction permit issued allows the preliminary execution of the construction of the section. This will speed up the implementation process of Hemus Motorway, contribute to ensuring modern operating conditions and improve traffic safety and security, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works said.

