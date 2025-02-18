НОВИНИ
Consultative Council on risks and threats to national security from the spread of and abuse of drugs and illicit substances among adolescents began

започна консултативният съвет дондуков заради рисковете разпространението наркотични вещества
Снимка: BTA
15:14, 18.02.2025
President Rumen Radev on February 18 convened the Consultative Council for National Security. The main topic of the meeting was the risks and threats posed by the spread of narcotic and psychoactive substances among young people, as well as their abuse.

The meeting was prompted by a series of incidents in the last two months, where young individuals were found using vape devices with narcotic substances, which resulted in the death of a 14-year-old child in Pleven.

#Don'tInhaleDeath: BNT launches a campaign against vaping among children and youth

A study by the National Center for Public Health indicates that nearly 13% of the population in Bulgaria has used some form of narcotic at least once.

.

