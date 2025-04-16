БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Council of Ministers Adopts Decree on the Implementation of Bulgaria’s 2025 State Budget

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The Council of Ministers has adopted a decree on the implementation of the State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2025, in accordance with the timeline set by the Public Finance Act, which requires adoption within one month of the official promulgation of the annual state budget law.

The decree sets out specific responsibilities and obligations for the budget spending units in the execution of their respective budgets. It also approves indicators for the various budget programmes under the budgets of the first level spending units that operate under a programme-based budgeting format—excluding the independent budgets of the National Assembly and the judiciary. These indicators are defined within the scope of the approved expenditures by policy areas and functional domains.

The procedures for the allocation and expenditure of the funds planned under the 2025 State Budget, as regulated by this decree, aim to establish an effective organisational framework and ensure transparency in the implementation of the state budget.

The Decree on the Implementation of the State Budget contributes to the effective and efficient allocation and management of the State's financial resources, as well as to preserving the sustainability of the implementation of the State's functions and the performance of the main activities financed by the State budget.

