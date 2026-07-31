The court is hearing the case of Iva Mihaylova, who was injured in a car accident between Kočani and Štip (North Macedonia) and, since October, has been unable to leave her hometown, even to seek medical treatment elsewhere. Yesterday was marked by tension in the courtroom.

BNT: Why do you think David’s testimony caused such tension in the courtroom and such a sharp reaction from the prosecutor?

Iva Mihaylova, defendant: "In my opinion, he is the only person who directly witnessed everything. The prosecutor did not like that because it contradicts the expert report prepared by the prosecution. The prosecutor is doing everything possible to defend the police in this case, even though they bear responsibility for the crash itself. He is also rejecting, by every possible means, all the other testimony that supports my case."

BNT: Over the past two days we heard testimony from 14 witnesses, as well as the police officer who carried out the scene examination and prepared the official report. Looking back at the crash, what was the most absurd thing you heard?

Iva Mihaylova, defendant: "The most absurd thing was that the police officer who carried out the measurements used for the prosecution's expert report actually does not have the necessary qualifications to do so."

BNT: You have submitted a new document showing that you need medical treatment which cannot be provided in the Republic of North Macedonia. Do you expect that you will finally be allowed to travel to Bulgaria for treatment?

Iva Mihaylova, defendant: “I expect so, based on the new medical report. As you heard yesterday, the judge said we would have an answer on this by today at the latest.”

The men travelling in the vehicle that collided with Iva Mihaylova's car testified that they had been transporting trim strips, which moved uncontrollably at the time of the accident. It is believed that one of the strips may have injured the man who later died from blood loss.

However, during the investigation, the trim strips were neither seized as physical evidence nor examined for traces of blood, and investigators did not establish whether the deceased's injuries had been caused by them. This represents an unexplained omission in the investigation.