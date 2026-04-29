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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

DARA Departs for Vienna on Sunday to Represent Bulgaria at Eurovision 2026

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dara заминава неделя конкурса евровизия 2026 виена
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This Sunday, 3 May, DARA will depart for Vienna, where she will represent Bulgaria at Eurovision Song Contest 2026 with the song Bangaranga. She will open the contest’s second semi-final, which will take place on Thursday, 14 May, and the voting number for her is No. 1. Under the competition’s new rules, viewers from around the world will be able to vote, rather than only those in participating countries.

Dara Will Rrepresent Bulgaria at Eurovision with the Song "Bangaranga"

Viewers of BNT 1 will be able to watch both semi-finals live on 12 May (Tuesday) and 14 May (Thursday), as well as the Grand Final on 16 May (Saturday), from 22:00.

Bulgarian National Television is ensuring the country’s participation in the prestigious Eurovision Song Contest, which this year marks its 70th edition. To select Bulgaria’s representative, the public broadcaster organised a special televised music show, broadcast live on BNT in three stages during January and February 2026, including the selection of the performer and the choice of the song.

DARA is the winner of the national selection organised by Bulgarian National Television for Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

In the final stage, she worked alongside an international team provided by the public broadcaster to develop and present three competing songs to the Bulgarian audience.

Following a vote by viewers and a professional jury, the song selected as the winner was “Bangaranga”.

The music and lyrics were created by Anne Judith Wik, Cristian Tarcea (Monoir), Darina Yotova (DARA), and Dimitris Kontopoulos.

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