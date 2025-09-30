БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Delyan Peevski, MRF Leader, Calls for a “Decisive Battle for the State” Against “Sorosoids”

Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
"MRF - New Beginning" submits to the Parliament a draft for the establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee for the establishment of facts and circumstances about the activities of the Soros foundations

The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and the "MRF - New Beginning" parliamentarty group, Delyan Peevski, has accused the "Sorosoids" of systematic manipulation, slander and attempts to deprive the country of European resources. On September 30, he submitted a draft resolution to Parliament to establish an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the activities of the foundations of George and Alexander Soros. He urged democratically minded Bulgarians to support the measure as "a way to put an end to injustice".

“Only days ago, George Soros’s proxies and his regional representative Ivo Prokopiev of 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria' made denunciations and slanders intended to deprive Bulgaria of €6 billion in European funds under the RRP. And this is only one example of how this network of temporary political projects, non-governmental organisations, lobbying structures and media operates. Ruthless, greedy and corrupt, noisy impostors who consume resources and defend foreign interests,” he wrote in a letter to the media.

Peevski claims that “for almost 30 years now, the disinformation and censorship imposed by those entangled in Soros’s network — together with his Bulgarian oligarchs, media and media organisations — have systematically manipulated public opinion and been used as a powerful lobbying structure to dictate social and political processes and to replace moral values with gender ideologies.”

The most dangerous thing, he says, is that representatives of this network have proclaimed themselves the sole moral guardians and, under this hypocritical guise, have exercised and continue to seek to exercise unregulated influence over democratic processes — such as elections and decisions of the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly — as well as over overall state policy across sectors. They allegedly seek to influence court decisions by capturing media and journalists, thereby conducting a systematic anti-state and anti-national policy of slander, manipulation and overt sabotage directed against Bulgaria.

"It is time for a decisive battle for the country. The false world of Soros and the Sorosoids must be destroyed.

"For this reason we are again submitting to Parliament a draft for the creation of an Ad Hoc Committee to establish the facts and circumstances related to the activities of George Soros and Alexander Soros and their foundations, which finance Bulgarian individuals, legal entities and NGOs, as well as to establish their affiliation with political parties, magistrates, educational institutions, media, business structures and state authorities."

He called on all democratically minded citizens who care for a free, European Bulgaria to support the establishment of the committee as a signal that this injustice will be ended once and for all.

“I urge you — do not be afraid! Do not allow yourselves to be turned into their hostages! We know the methods of extortion and coercion they use, how they slander and smear through their captured media, but you must know that Bulgaria must be freed from the dead hand of Soros and the Sorosoids. For our children, for their future! So that we may have a state with a capital ‘S’ and the people can be confident that the best is yet to come. It is up to us,” he added in his letter to the media.

