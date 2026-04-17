Dozens of Cars Destroyed in Major Scrapyard Fire near Plovdiv Ring Road (PHOTOS)

Dozens of cars were destroyed in a large fire at a vehicle scrapyard near the ring road in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv. The owner’s house was also engulfed by the flames. There were no injuries or cases of smoke inhalation, but one of the guard dogs died.

Eight fire fighting crews from Plovdiv battled the blaze for more than an hour, tackling burning vehicles and car parts. The fire is believed to have started from dry grass set alight on a neighbouring property. Thanks to the firefighters’ intervention, the blaze did not spread to other sites in the industrial area.

There is no risk to the bus depot that serves a large proportion of public transport routes in Plovdiv.

Photos by BNT Plovdiv