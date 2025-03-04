DRF-MRF floor leader: If repression against our members continues, we will reconsider our support for the parliamentary majority

"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" may reconsider its support for the parliamentary majority if the repressions against its members do not stop. the chairman of the party's parliamentary group, Dzhevdet Chakarov, said in Haskovo at a rally in support of the mayor of Mineralni Bani, who is under house arrest for the fifth month after being accused of involvement in a criminal group.

Chakarov warned that if the repression against their followers continues, they may reconsider their support for the government.

"We plead for the dismantling of the 'Peevski model.' But what is happening? The appointments continue, proposed by the "New Beginning", and if this continues with the repressions and persecution of democracy in the country, we will seriously reconsider our participation in supporting the parliamentary majority."

Hundreds of supporters of DRF-MRF gathered early in the morning in front of the Court House in Haskovo.

Ilhan Kyuchuk, MEP: "The question is why he continues to be detained. The answer is simple – so that early elections can be initiated in the municipality of Mineralni Bani, and Delyan Peevski (leader of MRF - New Beginning" can appoint his person."

The district court has nevertheless changed the measure of Miumun Iskender in exchange for a bail of BGN 100,000. He once again declared the charge against him to be political.

Mümün Iskender, Mayor of Mineralni Bani: "After the two indictments, they brought in the National Audit Office and the Financial Inspection Agency and showed that there is nothing significant in the charges against me."

photos by BTA

The prosecutor's office refused to comment on whether they would appeal the lighter measure. Iskender stated that he would decide whether to continue serving as mayor.

