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Due to Rising Fuel Prices: Caretaker Cabinet Discusses Measures with Trade Unions

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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Talks are continuing between the caretaker government and key stakeholders over a package of measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the situation in the Middle East on citizens and businesses in Bulgaria. Trade unions are due to attend a meeting at the Council of Ministers today, March 26.

Following yesterday’s cabinet meeting, it emerged that the final package of measures will be completed and announced within days. So far, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has held discussions on the issue with representatives of major retail chains, the transport sector, the banking sector, as well as the leadership of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association.

According to the aretaker Prime Minister, the measures are intended to prevent business closures and job losses.

On Wednesday, the caretaker government activated a compensatory measure providing €20 in monthly support for the most vulnerable groups. The measure was triggered after the average price of diesel in Bulgaria reached €1.60 for three consecutive days.

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