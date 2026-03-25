Fuel Price Compensation Scheme Activated to Support Households

A support measure providing €20 per month to the most vulnerable individuals has come into force today, March 25, caretaker Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski announced.

“The National Revenue Agency has already begun publishing daily data on diesel and petrol (95) prices on its website. This allows all Bulgarian citizens to track retail fuel prices from 1 March to the present day, with updates continuing daily,” he said.

Klisurski noted that, despite recent increases, prices have shown signs of short-term stabilisation.

“In the past four days — from 21 to 24 March — although diesel reached €1.60 per litre, there has been a degree of stabilisation. On 21 March it stood at €1.59, and from 22 to 24 March at €1.60. Petrol (95) has remained at €1.43 over the same period. The threshold has been reached and the support measure has been activated, but we are also seeing short-term price stability,” he added.

The National Revenue Agency has also launched inspections of fuel retailers.

“More than 800 petrol stations, out of nearly 4,000, have already been checked to assess their pricing margins. The aim is to ensure that any price increases are driven solely by objective market factors and supply costs, rather than speculative behaviour,” Klisurski said.

The Social Assistance Agency is ready to implement the measure, confirmed caretaker Labour and Social Policy Minister Hasan Ademov.

“Two categories of individuals will be eligible for the compensation. The first includes those who already receive payments from the agency and have registered bank accounts — they will receive the €20 automatically. The second group, who do not receive payments or lack bank accounts, will need to submit an application at regional offices,” he explained.

A standard application form has already been published on the agency’s website and will only need to be submitted once.

The structures of the Agency for Social Assistance are ready to implement the decision of the Council of Ministers, confirmed the caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy Hasan Ademov.

“If the measure is activated in a given month, as it is now, the payment will be made in the following month. That means those eligible will receive the March compensation in April. If the measure continues in April, payments will follow in May,” Ademov added.

The government is also preparing a broader package of measures to support businesses affected by rising fuel and energy prices.

Klisurski said meetings are taking place this week between the prime minister, cabinet members and representatives of the most affected sectors. Following consultations, the measures will be announced in the near future.