БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

During the the Public Transport Blockade: Sofia Resident Donates BGN 5,000 to Taxi Company to Provide Free Rides

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The IT sector joined in by developing a dedicated ride-sharing app

време блокадата столичанин дари 5000 таксиметрова компания вози безплатно
Снимка: BGNES/archive

As Sofia's public transport strike stretched into its sixth day, an act of generosity shone through the gridlock. A local resident anonymously donated BGN 5,000 (approx. €2,500) to a taxi company to offer free rides to elderly people and children traveling to and from hospitals in the capital.

At the same time, thousands of drivers organised through social media to offer shared rides, helping stranded commuters.

Iva Marinova drives a taxi and from 9.00 this morning waits at the entrance of one of the major hospitals in Sofia with an unusual offer:

“I tell people I’m with a particular taxi company and that today and tomorrow we have a charity campaign. I offer them a free ride wherever they need to go.”

In just a few hours, Iva had transported around ten passengers, including children. The rides were free-of-charge for them—but prepaid by the anonymous donor.

Ognyan Popov, founder of a taxi company: “He's a young Bulgarian entrepreneur—someone I personally don’t know, just one of our clients. Without even talking to us, he placed an order and left a comment: ‘I want you to transport elderly people near hospitals and clinics.’ He truly believes that one good deed can trigger a chain reaction. And it worked—others joined in, and now we’re all part of something meaningful.”

Iva Marinova, taxi driver: “Most people are initially suspicious, but some trust us. I’ve heard heartbreaking stories during these rides. Everyone is grateful—they can’t believe that kindness like this still exists.”

At the hospital, Simeon Buchkov exits after a medical appointment and encounters Iva offering assistance. He shares his experience:

“From the market in Mladost where the underground stops to here—it’s just 2 kilometres. Regular taxis wouldn’t take me because it’s too short a ride. One even asked for 20 leva! I said no and walked here instead.”

Although the strike has since been resolved, the wave of civic support continues. Many volunteers have signed up to drive high school graduates to their exams. To identify vehicles carrying students, drivers display a symbol of three raised fingers on their dashboard.

Ivan Gugulyanov, a taxi driver for just one year, is among those helping:

“Seeing the struggles of many parents—who already face challenges using public transport—made me realize how difficult exam day would be. As a parent myself, I knew I had to help.”

Since Wednesday, over 7,000 people joined a ride-sharing group created by Filip Dudin, later joined by Antoaneta Nikolova:

“So many people want to help, to be part of the community. There is a sense of sharing, togetherness and good, which is very nice," Nikolova said.

Philip Dudin, founder of a ridesharing group: "Look - there are one or two people in all the cars. There's room for everybody. There have been wonderful initiatives of people volunteering to help others in need."

And the IT sector joined in by developing a dedicated ridesharing app. Hundreds signed up to it.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
1
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова компания, за да вози безплатно
2
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова...
От МВР алармират за нова схема за телефонна измама
3
От МВР алармират за нова схема за телефонна измама
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у нас
4
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у...
Край на транспортната блокада в София?
5
Край на транспортната блокада в София?
Блокадата в София падна, транспортът тръгва от утре
6
Блокадата в София падна, транспортът тръгва от утре

Най-четени

Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък, метро ще има
1
Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък,...
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
2
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
3
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00 часа, обявиха синдикатите
4
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00...
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се очаква тази вечер
5
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се...
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
6
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...

More from: Bulgaria

Closer to the Eurozone: Bulgaria Meets All Entry Criteria
Closer to the Eurozone: Bulgaria Meets All Entry Criteria
Six Water Reservoirs to Be Installed Ahead of Wildfires Season for Helicopter Firefighting Six Water Reservoirs to Be Installed Ahead of Wildfires Season for Helicopter Firefighting
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Protests in Support of Preserving the Bulgarian Lev Held Across the Country Protests in Support of Preserving the Bulgarian Lev Held Across the Country
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
Rumen Radev Invited the Newly Elected President of Romania to Visit Bulgaria Rumen Radev Invited the Newly Elected President of Romania to Visit Bulgaria
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Blockade in Sofia Lifted, Public Transport to Resume Tomorrow Blockade in Sofia Lifted, Public Transport to Resume Tomorrow
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Road Safety Institute: Number of Road Accident Fatalities Increasing Road Safety Institute: Number of Road Accident Fatalities Increasing
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Трамваи, автобуси и тролеи отново се движат по график в София
Трамваи, автобуси и тролеи отново се движат по график в София
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Тръмп пред лидерите на ЕС: Преговорите за мир между Русия и Украйна ще започнат незабавно Тръмп пред лидерите на ЕС: Преговорите за мир между Русия и Украйна ще започнат незабавно
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Пари срещу влияние: Разследват български евродепутат за аферата "Huawei" Пари срещу влияние: Разследват български евродепутат за аферата "Huawei"
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
По света
За края на една война: Русия е готова да работи с Украйна над меморандум за бъдещ мирен договор За края на една война: Русия е готова да работи с Украйна над меморандум за бъдещ мирен договор
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
Скандално възпитателно - видеа на инфлуенсърка представят насилието...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: "Благодаря, София"
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Румъния избра Европа
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ