During the the Public Transport Blockade: Sofia Resident Donates BGN 5,000 to Taxi Company to Provide Free Rides

As Sofia's public transport strike stretched into its sixth day, an act of generosity shone through the gridlock. A local resident anonymously donated BGN 5,000 (approx. €2,500) to a taxi company to offer free rides to elderly people and children traveling to and from hospitals in the capital.

At the same time, thousands of drivers organised through social media to offer shared rides, helping stranded commuters.

Iva Marinova drives a taxi and from 9.00 this morning waits at the entrance of one of the major hospitals in Sofia with an unusual offer:

“I tell people I’m with a particular taxi company and that today and tomorrow we have a charity campaign. I offer them a free ride wherever they need to go.”

In just a few hours, Iva had transported around ten passengers, including children. The rides were free-of-charge for them—but prepaid by the anonymous donor.

Ognyan Popov, founder of a taxi company: “He's a young Bulgarian entrepreneur—someone I personally don’t know, just one of our clients. Without even talking to us, he placed an order and left a comment: ‘I want you to transport elderly people near hospitals and clinics.’ He truly believes that one good deed can trigger a chain reaction. And it worked—others joined in, and now we’re all part of something meaningful.” Iva Marinova, taxi driver: “Most people are initially suspicious, but some trust us. I’ve heard heartbreaking stories during these rides. Everyone is grateful—they can’t believe that kindness like this still exists.”

At the hospital, Simeon Buchkov exits after a medical appointment and encounters Iva offering assistance. He shares his experience:

“From the market in Mladost where the underground stops to here—it’s just 2 kilometres. Regular taxis wouldn’t take me because it’s too short a ride. One even asked for 20 leva! I said no and walked here instead.”

Although the strike has since been resolved, the wave of civic support continues. Many volunteers have signed up to drive high school graduates to their exams. To identify vehicles carrying students, drivers display a symbol of three raised fingers on their dashboard.

Ivan Gugulyanov, a taxi driver for just one year, is among those helping: “Seeing the struggles of many parents—who already face challenges using public transport—made me realize how difficult exam day would be. As a parent myself, I knew I had to help.”

Since Wednesday, over 7,000 people joined a ride-sharing group created by Filip Dudin, later joined by Antoaneta Nikolova:

“So many people want to help, to be part of the community. There is a sense of sharing, togetherness and good, which is very nice," Nikolova said.

Philip Dudin, founder of a ridesharing group: "Look - there are one or two people in all the cars. There's room for everybody. There have been wonderful initiatives of people volunteering to help others in need."

And the IT sector joined in by developing a dedicated ridesharing app. Hundreds signed up to it.