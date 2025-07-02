EC Approves Bulgaria’s Revised Recovery and Resilience Plan Worth €6.17 Billion

The European Commission today gave a positive assessment of Bulgaria’s revised National Recovery and Resilience Plan. It now includes a dedicated REPowerEU chapter, which covers new measures to address energy poverty, support the liberalization of the electricity market, and promote the deployment, storage, and use of renewable energy.

Bulgaria has adjusted its plan to reflect new realities, including higher costs related to inflation, supply chain disruptions, and changing market demand, the Commission stated. The revised plan amounts to €6.17 billion in grants and encompasses 50 reforms and 51 investments.

The updated Bulgarian plan is strongly focused on the green transition, with 49.9% of the total allocation dedicated to climate-related measures. The digital transition is also a key priority, with 20.6% of the plan’s funding allocated to initiatives such as expanding high-speed internet coverage, improving digital skills, and digitizing public administration and business.

The plan also retains an important social dimension, including measures aimed at modernizing education as well as improving and expanding access to long-term healthcare.

The Council has four weeks to review and approve the Commission’s assessment.

Bulgaria has already received €1.37 billion as part of its first payment under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the centerpiece of NextGenerationEU. The Commission will continue to disburse funds based on the country’s progress in implementing the planned reforms and investments.