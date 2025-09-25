БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
EC Opens Two New Infringement Procedures against Bulgaria

These relate to investor access to corporate public information and markings on firearms

откри две наказателни процедури българия

The European Commission on September 25 announced that it had opened two infringement procedures against Bulgaria concerning investors’ access to corporate public information and the marking of firearms.

The Commission has called on EU Member States to fully transpose the European Single Access Point (ESAP) Omnibus Directive to ensure investors’ access to corporate public information, according to a press release. The Commission has sent letters of formal notice to Bulgaria, Estonia, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden.

These countries have failed to transpose the legislation that facilitates the creation of a centralized mechanism offering easily accessible, comparable and usable public information to investors and other stakeholders. The Member States concerned have failed to meet the deadline for transposing the changes, July 10, 2025. Therefore, the Commission has given them two months to complete their transposition and notify their measures to the Commission. In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

The European Commission has called on Member States to fully transpose the new rules as regards the minimum depth of markings on firearms and essential components. The Commission decided to open infringement procedures by sending a letter of formal notice to Bulgaria, Czechia, Poland, Portugal and Finland for failing to notify national measures transposing the Commission Implementing Directive (EU) 2024/325. Member States had to transpose the Implementing Directive into national law and to notify the measures to the Commission by July 22, 2025.

The act establishes a new rule regarding the minimum depth of markings of firearms and essential components to be 0.08mm. A minimum depth at EU level ensures a level playing field for producers and facilitates trade in the internal market. The minimum depth set also corresponds with the standards applicable in the most important markets in third countries, ensuring compatibility for the export of firearms, the Commission said in a press release. Marking ensures traceability of firearms and is key to the safety and security of EU citizens.

The Commission noted that the Member States concerned will have two months to complete their transposition and notify their measures to the Commission. In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

Source: BTA

