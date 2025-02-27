EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan

The European Commission cannot yet say whether and how much of the second payment under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan could be lost, a spokesman for the Commission said today on the allegations of Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev yesterday about the loss of the second payment.

The European Commission cannot yet say whether and to what extent the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan could be lost, a spokesperson for the EC stated today. February 27, in response to Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev's claims from yesterday regarding the potential loss of funds from the second payment.

"We are still reviewing the request for a second payment to Bulgaria, which we received in October 2023. Last year, we came out with a preliminary assessment saying that some of the main key targets have not yet been met. We are currently having a constructive dialogue with Bulgaria to find a solution for how the country can meet its targets. These discussions are still ongoing, so I cannot say at this moment whether or to what extent this payment will be canceled. We hope for a positive decision after the discussions,” said the EC spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the EC still hopes for a positive decision regarding the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). "The year has just begun, and we hope for a positive decision as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.

