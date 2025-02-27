НОВИНИ
EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan

Снимка: The image is illustrative
15:50, 27.02.2025
The European Commission cannot yet say whether and how much of the second payment under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan could be lost, a spokesman for the Commission said today on the allegations of Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev yesterday about the loss of the second payment.

"We are still reviewing the request for a second payment to Bulgaria, which we received in October 2023. Last year, we came out with a preliminary assessment saying that some of the main key targets have not yet been met. We are currently having a constructive dialogue with Bulgaria to find a solution for how the country can meet its targets. These discussions are still ongoing, so I cannot say at this moment whether or to what extent this payment will be canceled. We hope for a positive decision after the discussions,” said the EC spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the EC still hopes for a positive decision regarding the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). "The year has just begun, and we hope for a positive decision as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.

