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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ecstasy Dealers Arrested in Razgrad

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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арестуваха дилъри екстази разград
Снимка: ОДМВР-Разград

Two people were detained with nearly 250 ecstasy tablets during a police operation in Razgrad yesterday, October 19.

Initially, 11 tablets were found on a 19-year-old man. After he admitted where he obtained the drugs, officers from the Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior searched a former tavern. They found the remaining ecstasy tablets, along with 0.32 grams of methamphetamine and 1.4 grams of cannabis.

Photo: Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior

The property belongs to a 39-year-old man with a criminal record who has previously been convicted.

A request has been submitted for the suspects to be held in custody for 72 hours. The investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Razgrad District Prosecutor’s Office.

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