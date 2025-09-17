Endangered Miniature Monkeys to Delight Visitors at Burgas Zoo

A pair of red-bellied tamarins, also known as white-lipped tamarins, has arrived at the Zoo in the coastal city of Burgas. These are the first individuals of this species to be seen in Bulgaria, making their presence a real attraction for both visitors and exotic wildlife enthusiasts, the zoo announced on September 17.

The tiny monkeys are striking with their reddish bellies, snow-white lips, and agility. Weighing only around half a kilogram, they are capable of impressive leaps and communicate with each other through a complex “conversation” of sounds and gestures. In the wild, they inhabit the tropical forests of the Amazon, mainly in Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia.

In the wild, the species is endangered due to habitat loss.

Burgas Zoo is actively involved in conservation efforts, participating in national and international breeding programs for rare and endangered animals. The arrival of the red-bellied tamarins is part of these initiatives, aimed at supporting the species’ preservation and raising public awareness about the importance of biodiversity, the zoo noted.