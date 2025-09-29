БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Американският план за Газа: Зона, свободна от тероризъм,...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Няма да има режим на водата във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Владимир Николов: Това, което се случва с мъжкия отбор,...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Сняг до края на седмицата - вижте къде
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Вот "за" Европа: Проевропейската партия на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

EU Has Increased Exports of Pesticides Banned for Use Within Its Own Territory

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
EN
Запази

But how do they get back to consumers and what risks do they pose - Public Eye investigates

специално увеличил износа забранени негова територия пестициди

The EU has significantly increased the export of pesticides that are banned within its own territory due to health and environmental risks, a year-long journalistic investigation has revealed.

In an exclusive interview for BNT, one of the authors of the investigation explained the risks that these exports pose both to countries around the world and to Europe itself. Milen Atanasov from BNT spoke with Laurent Gaberelll from the Swiss NGO “Public Eye.”

1,3-dichloropropene – classified as a probable carcinogen in the US and banned in the EU due to concerns that it contaminates groundwater. The herbicide glufosinate – proven to impair fertility. And mancozeb – a fungicide banned in 2020 and classified as toxic to reproduction and an endocrine disruptor. These three are the most hazardous pesticides banned in the European Union, yet European countries continue to produce and export them globally.

“The largest share in terms of quantity comes from Germany – about 50,000 tonnes. That is nearly half of all exports of EU-banned pesticides. But among the main exporters, we also find Bulgaria. We established that over 10,000 tonnes of banned pesticides were exported from Bulgaria last year,” said Laurent Gaberell, investigative journalist for Public Eye.

In total, 122,000 tonnes of pesticides banned in the EU were exported to other countries, representing an almost 50% increase compared to the 81,000 tonnes recorded in 2018. Three-quarters of the largest importers are low-standard countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa. The risks associated with these imports are both local and global.

“Pesticides that kill bees are recognised as one of the greatest threats, and the European Union acknowledges this. It reacts to this threat internally. Yet these substances continue to be exported, causing the deaths of millions of bees worldwide each year. Even more alarming, in many countries – particularly poorer ones – thousands of farmers die from severe pesticide poisoning from these chemicals,” explained Laurent Gaberell.

The paradox is that European citizens themselves are also affected by the export of pesticides banned in the EU.

“The irony here is that we export banned pesticides to countries that themselves export food and agricultural products to Europe. For example, one of Europe’s major trading partners, Brazil, imports pesticides and produces goods using them, which are then imported into European countries. Consumers here are therefore exposed to residues of banned substances in the food they buy.”

European laws do not prohibit the export of the pesticides highlighted in the investigation, but the authors argue that this worrying trend should not continue.

“We would like the European Commission to finally take responsibility. In 2020, it committed to action following our previous investigation. With this latest investigation, we wanted to draw attention to the fact that manufacturers appear to be taking advantage of the Commission’s hesitation and significantly increasing these exports,” said Laurent Gaberell.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е вследствие на дългото време нищо правене
1
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е...
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за концерта на Роби Уилямс
2
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за...
От Горна Малина до Филипините: Пътят на Александър и Симеон Николови към успеха на световния шампионат
3
От Горна Малина до Филипините: Пътят на Александър и Симеон...
Проевропейската партия на Мая Санду води на изборите в Молдова
4
Проевропейската партия на Мая Санду води на изборите в Молдова
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“, поискали подкуп от шофьори от екипа на Роби Уилямс
5
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“,...
Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач
6
Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
3
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
4
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
5
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
6
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe for Obesity
Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe for Obesity
BNT to Broadcast Live the Welcome of Bulgaria’s National Volleyball Team, Who Won Silver Medal at 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship BNT to Broadcast Live the Welcome of Bulgaria’s National Volleyball Team, Who Won Silver Medal at 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov Sets Goal to End Pleven Water Rationing by Next Summer PM Zhelyazkov Sets Goal to End Pleven Water Rationing by Next Summer
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Fuel Leak Found on One of Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jets Fuel Leak Found on One of Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jets
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Fatal Car Accident on the Ring Road in Sofia, One Person Died Fatal Car Accident on the Ring Road in Sofia, One Person Died
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Massive Traffic Jams on Trakia Motorway Near Ihtiman Disrupted Weekend Travel Massive Traffic Jams on Trakia Motorway Near Ihtiman Disrupted Weekend Travel
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Американският план за Газа: Зона, свободна от тероризъм, Израел няма да я анексира
Американският план за Газа: Зона, свободна от тероризъм, Израел...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
По света
Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
БНТ излъчва на живо посрещането на българския национален отбор по волейбол БНТ излъчва на живо посрещането на българския национален отбор по волейбол
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Климатичните промени - умни градини решават проблема със засушаването Климатичните промени - умни градини решават проблема със засушаването
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
България заема шесто място в Европа по затлъстяване
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
„Топлофикация“ публикува графика за спирането на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
До следващото лято Плевен да няма режим на водата – цел на...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Специално: ЕС е увеличил износа на забранени на негова територия...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Екология
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ