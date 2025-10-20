БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП...
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Възлагат на общинската фирма "Софекострой" да...
Трагедията в Бургаско: 18-годишният младеж, шофирал...
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
European Public Prosecutor’s Office Is Investigating Two Directorates in Plovdiv Municipality

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
The European Public Prosecutor's Office, with the assistance of the Ministry of Interior, investigates a contract for the renovation of the building of the municipal enterprise "Chistota" in Plovdiv

Officers from the gendarmerie are guarding the entrance of the building of the Municipality of Plovdiv and the public is not being allowed inside. According to information obtained by BNT News, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), with the assistance of the Ministry of the Interior, is investigating a contract for the renovation of the building of the municipal enterprise “Cleanliness” (“Chistota”).

The municipal headquarters has been under police blockade for several hours on October 20. Upon entering, Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov commented that he did not know what was happening and was waiting to be informed. Investigators were seen removing a computer from the building, which was later returned. Shortly before that, Deputy Mayor for Construction Hakkı Sakıbov left the premises accompanied by uniformed officers and witnesses. The group then headed to the former Party House, where another municipal department is located.

According to BNT sources, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, supported by the Ministry of the Interior, is investigating a contract related to the renovation of the “Chistota” building in Plovdiv. Employees who had worked on the contracts were reportedly dismissed during the first weeks of the current mayor’s term. The renovation was financed with EU funds. The total value of the project is BGN 3 million and covers the renovation of both “Chistota” and the municipal enterprise “Gardens and Parks”.

The contract in question was signed by the previous mayor of Plovdiv. Searches are continuing in two municipal departments — the Public Procurement Directorate and the Environmental Directorate. So far, no official statements have been issued.


