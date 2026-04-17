Extraordinary Inspections at Bobov Dol Power Llant Revealed Violations

Unorganised emissions from the boiler house building, flue ducts and other facilities, as well as organised emissions from the installation’s discharge outlets, were identified by inspectors from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) – Sofia during extraordinary inspections at the Bobov Dol thermal power plant. The checks were carried out on 15 and 16 April 2026 following reports of air pollution. Inspectors conducted inspections both within the plant and in the surrounding area.

It was also established that part of the waste gases does not fully pass through the purification facilities, including the desulphurisation installation, due to compromised sections of the flue ducts.

During the inspections, it was found that some of the waste gases generated by the operation of the energy boilers do not follow the designated technological route through the required purification installations, including the desulphurisation system, but are instead released as unorganised emissions through damaged sections of the flue ducts. This constitutes a breach of the conditions set out in the company’s integrated permit.

According to the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection, this represents a violation of the terms of the plant’s integrated permit. Administrative penalty proceedings have been initiated, with a penal decree to be issued. The inspectorate said it would continue heightened oversight of the plant’s operations.