ЗАПАЗЕНИ

First Case of Influenza for This Season Reported in the Country

Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
The virus comes earlier than usual

Снимка: The image is illustrative

The National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases has recorded the first case of influenza in Bulgaria, according to its weekly report published on the institution’s website on October 14.

This year, the virus has begun circulating earlier than usual.

During the reporting period, 58 samples were tested in the Centre’s laboratory, with one confirmed case of influenza type A (commonly known as swine flu).

Additionally, 14 cases of COVID-19 have been registered.

