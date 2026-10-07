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First Case of Swine Flu for This Season Reported in the Country

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The first case of the influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 virus for the 2026–2027 season has been reported, the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases said.

The influenza virus A(H1N1)pdm09 was confirmed by Real-Time PCR at the National Reference Laboratory for Influenza and Acute Respiratory Infections. It was identified in a nasopharyngeal swab from a female patient hospitalised at the Prof. Ivan Kirov Specialised Hospital for Active Treatment of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Sofia.

For the 2026–2027 season, according to information from the Bulgarian Drug Agency, a total of 770,000 doses of influenza vaccines will be delivered to Bulgaria.

Nasal influenza vaccines for children have already been delivered, and the children’s vaccination campaign began on 5 October.

The Ministry of Health said a day earlier that 70,000 doses of influenza vaccines for the free market are due to be delivered in November.

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