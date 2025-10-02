First Snow of the Season Falls on Vitosha Mountain

The first snowfall of the season was reported on Mount Vitosha on October 2.

Snow-clearing teams have already begun sanding and treating the two main mountain roads – from Dragalevtsi to Aleko Hut and from Boyana to the Golden Bridges. For the moment, the situation is calm, with no reports of fallen branches or other disruptions to traffic, Sofia Municipality announced.

Since last year, night-time cleaning has been introduced: the roads to Aleko Hut (from Dragalevtsi) and to the Golden Bridges (from Boyana) are closed to vehicles between 3:00 and 7:00 a.m. to allow for full snow clearance and road widening without obstruction.

Drivers planning to visit Vitosha are urged to be fully equipped for winter conditions – with winter tyres and snow chains – and to follow the instructions on traffic and parking given by the authorities on site.

“We are working actively to improve access and to deliver a comprehensive vision for Vitosha, so that the mountain remains safe and accessible to all residents of the capital throughout the year,” Sofia Municipality added.