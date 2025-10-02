БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Премиерът Желязков за задържания българин от Израел:...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Българин, част от хуманитарната флотилия за Газа, е сред...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

First Snow of the Season Falls on Vitosha Mountain

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Sanding and treatment of the two main mountain roads has started

първи сняг витоша
Снимка: Sofia Minicipality

The first snowfall of the season was reported on Mount Vitosha on October 2.

Snow-clearing teams have already begun sanding and treating the two main mountain roads – from Dragalevtsi to Aleko Hut and from Boyana to the Golden Bridges. For the moment, the situation is calm, with no reports of fallen branches or other disruptions to traffic, Sofia Municipality announced.

Since last year, night-time cleaning has been introduced: the roads to Aleko Hut (from Dragalevtsi) and to the Golden Bridges (from Boyana) are closed to vehicles between 3:00 and 7:00 a.m. to allow for full snow clearance and road widening without obstruction.

Drivers planning to visit Vitosha are urged to be fully equipped for winter conditions – with winter tyres and snow chains – and to follow the instructions on traffic and parking given by the authorities on site.

“We are working actively to improve access and to deliver a comprehensive vision for Vitosha, so that the mountain remains safe and accessible to all residents of the capital throughout the year,” Sofia Municipality added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Агресия в детската градина: Възпитателка посягала физически, психически и сексуално на 4-годишно дете
1
Агресия в детската градина: Възпитателка посягала физически,...
След скандала в ДАИ: Освобождават директора на "Автомобилна инспекция"
2
След скандала в ДАИ: Освобождават директора на "Автомобилна...
Голям пожар избухна тази нощ в столичния квартал "Гоце Делчев"
3
Голям пожар избухна тази нощ в столичния квартал "Гоце...
"Имаме едно голямо бебе": Чичото на 4-годишния Мартин настоява за максимална присъда за шофьора на АТВ-то
4
"Имаме едно голямо бебе": Чичото на 4-годишния Мартин...
Момчета нападнаха и пребиха възрастен мъж - снимали, за да се похвалят на приятели
5
Момчета нападнаха и пребиха възрастен мъж - снимали, за да се...
На вниманието на ДАИ: Iron Maiden ще изнесат концерт на 26 май (МЕМЕТА)
6
На вниманието на ДАИ: Iron Maiden ще изнесат концерт на 26 май...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
4
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия
5
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
6
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...

More from: Bulgaria

The System for Online Check for Fines from Road Traffic Violations Temporaliy Down
The System for Online Check for Fines from Road Traffic Violations Temporaliy Down
Road between Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo Temporarily Closed Following a Crash Road between Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo Temporarily Closed Following a Crash
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Crash Disrupts Traffic on E79 near Zheleznitsa Crash Disrupts Traffic on E79 near Zheleznitsa
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Minister of Interior Warns of Possible Flooding and Worsening Weather Conditions on October 3 Minister of Interior Warns of Possible Flooding and Worsening Weather Conditions on October 3
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Two People Killed in Road Accident in the Region of Lukovit Two People Killed in Road Accident in the Region of Lukovit
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
It's Snowing in the Mountains, Motorists Urged to Drive with Caution (photos) It's Snowing in the Mountains, Motorists Urged to Drive with Caution (photos)
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

АПИ: В планинските райони дъждът преминава в сняг, шофьорите да тръгват на път с подходящи гуми
АПИ: В планинските райони дъждът преминава в сняг, шофьорите да...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
ВКС: Сарафов вече няма правомощия да иска възобновяване на производства ВКС: Сарафов вече няма правомощия да иска възобновяване на производства
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Земетресение е регистрирано в Истанбул Земетресение е регистрирано в Истанбул
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
"Спрете геноцида в Газа": Какво призова задържаният от...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата във Варна поема разследването за предполагаемо...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Почина раненото мече, спасено от коритото на река Арда преди седмица
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Срина се системата за проверка на глоби в КАТ
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ