Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria Will Not Back Down from Its Conditions Toward Skopje

The Foreign Minister stressed that our country strictly adheres to its commitments.

георг георгиев българия отстъпи условията скопие
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria will not back down from its conditions regarding the Republic of North Macedonia’s EU integration, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev stated in Parliament on June 5. He stressed that Bulgaria is strictly adhering to its commitments.

“We strictly adhere to the consensus reached in 2022 and will not deviate from it. We fully recognise the importance of EU enlargement and the European integration of the Western Balkan countries. At the same time, we reaffirm the principle of merit-based accession. EU membership is not a given — it is based on specific criteria that every candidate country must meet.

We have sent a clear signal that Bulgaria is constructive, understands what is in the region’s best interest, and will pursue such a policy. An important component of the decision adopted by the National Assembly is that there are and can be no additional conditions or requirements regarding the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to the EU.

I believe this is a clear and sufficient signal of our consistency and a confirmation of the messages we have always conveyed. I also believe that this statement, coming from the highest state authority in Bulgaria, responds to the so-called concerns expressed by our partners across the western border — concerns you’ve heard many times — that if North Macedonia amends its Constitution, Bulgaria might impose additional conditions.

That has not been the case, is not, and will not be the case. I believe Parliament is making a very serious declaration of its constructive stance and of the principles from which we will not retreat,” said Georgiev.

"Our expectation is that the Republic of North Macedonia will begin negotiations with the EU, but only once we see that those anti-Bulgarian and anti-European forces are no longer in a position to govern the state," commented Toma Bikov.

MP Angel Georgiev from the “Vazrazhdane” party stated that the report is unacceptable and lacks objectivity:

"All Bulgarian Members of the European Parliament are calling for an investigation because the report on North Macedonia is flawed. There are serious violations, including a consistent leak of information to North Macedonia. All European institutions have been notified. This report, in its current form, represents lobbying efforts by North Macedonia. It is not objective and is entirely unacceptable," Georgiev said.

Gabriel Valkov of the Bulgarian Socialist Party – Left (BSP–OL) praised the actions taken by the Bulgarian MEPs:

"I commend all colleagues and MEPs for fighting together for the postponement of this report. This is a defence of the Bulgarian national interest."

Stanislav Balabanov from "There Is Such a People" added:

"We will not yield even a centimetre when it comes to the Bulgarian national interest."

