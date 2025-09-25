БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Foreign Minister Meets Counterparts from Qatar and Oman in New York

външният министър срещна йорк колегите катар оман

Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, met with His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the talks, Minister Georgiev emphasised that Bulgaria seeks to expand opportunities for enhancing cooperation with Qatar across all areas of mutual interest. Priority sectors highlighted included energy, defence industry, the economy, information and communication technologies, education, agriculture, infrastructure, culture, and tourism.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Minister Georgiev expressed confidence that the milestone presents a valuable opportunity to strengthen bilateral political dialogue and deepen the partnership.



The Bulgarian Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude for Qatar’s active engagement, particularly that of the Emir of Qatar, in relation to the release of the crew of the vessel Galaxy Leader, which included two Bulgarian citizens, as well as in connection with the two Bulgarian hostages held by Hamas.

Minister Georgiev praised Qatar’s role as a key mediator and supporter of diplomatic initiatives in the Middle East, underlining the importance of its ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

In addition, Georgiev met with his counterpart from the Sultanate of Oman, H.E. Said Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. The meeting was initiated by the Omani side and forms part of the increasingly active political dialogue between the two countries, which began with Minister Al Busaidi’s historic visit to Bulgaria in July 2025.

The two foreign ministers discussed specific steps to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, including energy, trade, investment, innovation, education, and culture. Particular focus was placed on the possibility of opening a Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Muscat, as well as the upcoming first round of political consultations at the deputy-ministerial level on 30 September 2025 in Oman’s capital.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Diplomatic Institute of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman. The agreement lays the groundwork for systematic exchange of experience and expertise in diplomatic training.

Minister Georgiev highlighted the positive trajectory of relations between Bulgaria and Oman and expressed the prospect of further strengthening ties through a state visit by the Sultan of Oman to Bulgaria.

