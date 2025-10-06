Forum of Prosecutors General of the Balkan Countries Held in Sofia

A forum of the chief prosecutors from the Balkan countries is taking place at the Boyana Residence in Sofia on October 6. This is the fourth meeting of its kind, aimed at strengthening cooperation and harmonising legislation across the region.

The participants identified cybersecurity, hybrid attacks and corruption as some of the most pressing issues facing their institutions.

“The challenges before us are growing. When a prosecution service is weak, crime and corruption can turn into state policy,” said Borislav Sarafov, Acting Prosecutor General of Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, particularly in tackling illegal migration: