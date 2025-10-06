Forum of Prosecutors General of the Balkan Countries Held in Sofia

Cyber security, hybrid attacks and corruption were identified as major concerns
A forum of the chief prosecutors from the Balkan countries is taking place at the Boyana Residence in Sofia on October 6. This is the fourth meeting of its kind, aimed at strengthening cooperation and harmonising legislation across the region.
The participants identified cybersecurity, hybrid attacks and corruption as some of the most pressing issues facing their institutions.
“The challenges before us are growing. When a prosecution service is weak, crime and corruption can turn into state policy,” said Borislav Sarafov, Acting Prosecutor General of Bulgaria.
Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, particularly in tackling illegal migration:
“I would like to emphasise the excellent cooperation we have with Turkey in managing migration flows. The route through Turkey and Bulgaria towards EU countries accounts for about 99% of the traffickers’ pathways used for illegal migration — and these are, in fact, routes for all kinds of illicit activity. In such cases, people are treated as mere goods for profit. That is why cooperation between our countries is of immense importance,” the Prime Minister said.