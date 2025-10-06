Fourth Day Without Power: 26 Villages in Tran Municipality Still Cut Off

Twenty-six villages in the mountainous Tran region have been without electricity and mobile coverage for a fourth consecutive day after heavy snow and strong winds brought down trees and power lines. Firefighters, forestry workers and teams from the local electricity distribution company are still clearing fallen trees and branches to restore power. Several roads remain blocked.

In the village of Glogovitsa, the local mayor’s office operates out of a small container building where power has just been restored — but most residents remain in the dark.

Stoyan Stoyanov, local mayor’s representative for Glogovitsa:

Stoyan Stoyanov, local mayor’s representative for Glogovitsa:

“I had a pack of 30 candles on Thursday; there are five left now. Luckily we heat with solid fuel and cook on the stove. When it gets dark around eight, we just go to bed. Around 20 houses across the 13 hamlets still have no electricity.”

Some residents rely on borrowed generators to power essential appliances.

Yulian Andonov, local resident:

“My father is 90% disabled, and so is my brother. We can’t do anything. Everything’s spoiled — we’ve thrown away so much food already.”

According to the Tran Municipality, electricity has been partially restored in nine out of 51 villages. However, 26 settlements remain completely without supply.

Tsvetislava Tsvetkova, Mayor of Tran:

“Around 250 to 300 people are still without electricity, but the real number might be higher, as many residents don’t have permanent registered addresses here.”

The electricity distribution company said that about 100 workers are currently on site, working alongside firefighters and municipal employees. However, in many places where lines have already been cleared, new trees continue to fall, making repairs slow and difficult.