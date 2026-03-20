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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fuel Prices at Petrol Stations in Ruse Increased by 30 Eurocents

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Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
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Businesses warn of danger of bankruptcies

въоръжен грабеж бензиностанция стара загора

Fuel prices in the Ruse region have risen by 30 euro cents for end consumers in the space of just one month. Some petrol station owners say they have been forced to operate without any profit margin, while industry representatives warn of a real danger of bankruptcies.

In response to the sharp increase, the government has approved a €20 support payment for the most vulnerable groups. The measure will remain in force until 30 June, but will only be activated if the average fuel price exceeds €1.60 per litre for three consecutive days.

Motorists in Ruse say they are being forced to cut back due to the high cost of fuel.

They shared their experiences:

“I haven’t filled up this week, but normally I refuel twice a week.”


“We’re trying to drive less to avoid these costs.”


“If supplies from Russia and Iran are cut off, we may not have fuel at all. Or prices could rise above €2.”


Petrol station owners argue that urgent state intervention is needed to contain the crisis.

Ventsislav Pengezov, a petrol station owner, said:

“This morning, wholesale prices reached nearly €1.55. I believe this will continue. Many petrol stations will close.”

Ventsislav Pengezov, a petrol station owner, said:

“This morning, the wholesale price reached nearly €1.55. I believe this trend will continue. Many petrol stations will be forced to close.”

The government has approved a support measure for vulnerable groups in response to rising fuel prices. However, industry representatives describe the €20 payment as ineffective, noting that some petrol stations in Ruse are still selling fuel below €1.60 per litre—without making any profit.

“This is not viable for business. The issues need to be addressed at a broader, structural level—that is the real solution.”

Business representatives in Ruse have proposed a reduction in VAT as a potential remedy.

Mr Pengezov added:

“€20 is a token gesture. The criteria for selecting recipients are also inadequate. Fuel reserves held abroad must be brought into the country. VAT should be reduced, and discussions should be held with the European Commission on excise duties.”

Industry figures also warn that any escalation of conflict in the Middle East could lead not only to further price increases, but also to disruptions in fuel supplies domestically.

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