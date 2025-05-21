Funds Allocated to Bulgarian Posts in Preparation for Euro Adoption

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Георги Семерджиев получи 20 години затвор за зверската...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
МОН публикува отговорите на матурата по български език
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Между есе "Животът - колело или стълба" или по...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Задържаха мигранти на "Цариградско шосе" в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Изтеглиха изпитния вариант на матурата по български език...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

The funding will help equip postal offices with the necessary technical infrastructure—such as banknote counting machines and other specialized equipment—to facilitate the smooth and secure exchange of Bulgarian levs into euros for citizens.

Снимка: БНТ
Снимка: БНТ

The Bulgarian government has approved BGN 238 million for settling overdue indexation payments owed to companies operating in the railway transport sector.

In addition, BGN 9.5 million will be allocated to Bulgarian Posts to support the upcoming currency exchange process following the planned adoption of the euro

Grozdan Karadzhov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, explained:

“Many citizens will need to exchange their money from levs to euros, and for that, accessible and convenient locations are necessary. Bulgarian Posts will need banknote counting machines and other technical equipment, for which public procurement procedures have already been initiated.”

След матурата по БЕЛ - как са се справили зрелостниците?
След матурата по БЕЛ - как са се справили зрелостниците?
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
БНТ с 6 отличия на наградите за чиста журналистика Web Report БНТ с 6 отличия на наградите за чиста журналистика Web Report
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Георги Семерджиев получи 20 години затвор за зверската катастрофа на "Черни връх" Георги Семерджиев получи 20 години затвор за зверската катастрофа на "Черни връх"
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
След София: И Варна иска пари за градския транспорт След София: И Варна иска пари за градския транспорт
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
"Бързо" правосъдие: Жена търси обезщетение след арест...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
У нас
Задържаха мигранти на "Цариградско шосе" в столицата...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
След три години съдебна сага: Делото срещу Люпчо Георгиевски приключи
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Преговори за мир: Папа Лъв XIV готов да бъде домакин на разговори...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
