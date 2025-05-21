Funds Allocated to Bulgarian Posts in Preparation for Euro Adoption

The funding will help equip postal offices with the necessary technical infrastructure—such as banknote counting machines and other specialized equipment—to facilitate the smooth and secure exchange of Bulgarian levs into euros for citizens.
The Bulgarian government has approved BGN 238 million for settling overdue indexation payments owed to companies operating in the railway transport sector.
In addition, BGN 9.5 million will be allocated to Bulgarian Posts to support the upcoming currency exchange process following the planned adoption of the euro
Grozdan Karadzhov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, explained:
“Many citizens will need to exchange their money from levs to euros, and for that, accessible and convenient locations are necessary. Bulgarian Posts will need banknote counting machines and other technical equipment, for which public procurement procedures have already been initiated.”