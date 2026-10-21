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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Further Details Expected in Investigation into Alleged Public Procurement Abuses in Sungurlare Municipality

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Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
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Запази

According to unofficial reports, Mayor Dimitar Gavazov was arrested last night

акцията гдбоп данс община сунгурларе каква схемата обществените поръчки

Further details are expected today about the investigation into alleged abuses involving public procurement contracts in Sungurlare Municipality.

According to unofficial information, the mayor, Dimitar Gavazov, was detained last night. After being questioned at the local police station, he was taken to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas.

On Tuesday morning, State Agency for National Security (SANS) and General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) officers entered the municipal building and seized documents.

According to information from BNT New, public procurement contracts are being investigated due to suspicions of the misappropriation of significant funds from the budget.

The investigation is looking into whether the amounts paid correspond to the work actually carried out, as well as allegations of work being falsely reported as completed and irregularities in the selection of contractors.

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