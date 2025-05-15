Garbage Collection in Eight Sofia Districts May Stop as of May 19

Two cleaning companies – ZAUBA EAD and Green Partners–BKS Consortium – have warned that garbage collection in eight districts in Sofia could cease starting May 19, due to nearly 9 million BGN owed to them by the Sofia Municipality, according to a press release they sent to the media on May 15.

"If the Municipality of Sofia continues to fail to pay the amounts due under our issued invoices for services performed since December 2024, as of May 19, ZAUBA EAD and Green Partners–BKS Consortium will suspend all activities related to the collection and transportation of waste, cleaning, and maintenance of streets and public areas in the Sofia districts of Lyulin, Krasno Selo, Ilinden, Nadezhda, Serdika, Izgrev, Slatina, and Poduyane," the companies said.

"The work performed was accepted without remarks or objections by the contracting authority. Despite multiple written notifications from our side, as well as numerous conversations with municipal representatives, including senior officials, no commitment was made regarding the payment of the amounts owed to the two companies."

"The delayed payments from the Sofia Municipality are causing severe financial difficulties for both companies, making it impossible to pay wages, social security contributions, taxes, and road fees, as well as to cover other operating costs to suppliers, contractors, consumables, equipment, materials, and more," the companies added.