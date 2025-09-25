БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Georg Georgiev Hosts Working Lunch for SEECP Foreign Ministers

The informal meeting of the region’s top diplomats was held under the theme “Navigating the Future of the Region”.

георг георгиев беше домакин работен обяд външните министри псюие

As part of the Bulgarian delegation to the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev hosted a working lunch with the foreign ministers of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

The informal meeting of the region’s top diplomats, held under the theme “Navigating the Future of the Region”, was also attended by representatives of the European External Action Service.

“We are gathering at a pivotal moment, as Sofia’s chairmanship coincides with preparations for the 30th anniversary of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in 2026 – a milestone that invites reflection on the past while encouraging further action to secure a better future for the region. Over the past three decades, SEECP has proven itself a leading regional platform for dialogue, confidence-building, and cooperation among the capitals of South-East Europe. Even in difficult times, it has fostered unity, security, stability, and meaningful partnerships,” Foreign Minister Georgiev stated in New York.

During its term as Chair, Sofia will steer the SEECP firmly under the motto “A Compass for Stability, Security, and Resilience”. This compass, Georgiev emphasised, reflects a balanced and forward-looking approach to regional challenges – one based on shared responsibility, inclusiveness, practical cooperation, and collective ambition. He outlined the key priority areas of the Bulgarian chairmanship:

  • European integration of SEECP participants, reaffirming commitment to a merit-based enlargement process and promoting closer alignment with European standards through good neighbourly relations, respect for fundamental rights, and the rule of law;
  • Competitiveness and human capital as vital drivers for unlocking the region’s full potential, including deeper cooperation between academia, research, and entrepreneurship, with a focus on youth engagement, digital transformation, and innovation;
  • Regional connectivity, energy resilience, and sustainable economic growth, with the Sofia chairmanship encouraging green infrastructure, modern transport and energy corridors, and investment in sustainable industries that benefit all SEECP participants;
  • Strengthening resilience and countering hybrid threats.

“These priorities reflect the vision of our chairmanship: to build on SEECP’s legacy through practical initiatives, inclusive dialogue, and sustainable regional leadership. Together, we can continue shaping a resilient, inclusive South-East Europe, well-connected to the wider world,” Georgiev concluded.

