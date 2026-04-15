Georgian National Detained for Smuggling 15 Migrants near Tsarevo

A Georgian national has been detained on suspicion of migrant smuggling involving 15 people near Tsarevo. A measure of detention in custody has been imposed at the request of the District Prosecutor’s Office – Burgas. He has been charged with unlawfully assisting 15 foreign nationals to reside in and pass through the territory of Bulgaria.

According to the investigation, on 8 April 2025, in the area of the village of Kondolovo, the accused organised and carried out the transportation of Afghan and Pakistani nationals by car. Among them were two minors and one young child.

The ruling of the Tsarevo District Court is subject to appeal before the Burgas Regional Court.