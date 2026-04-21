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GERB Leader Borissov: The Bulgarian People Are Tired of Listening to Parties’ Excuses, Which Is Why They Gave Their Support to Radev

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Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
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The leader of GERB congratulated Rumen Radev for the convincing victory

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Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Bulgarian public is tired of hearing parties’ excuses and has instead backed Rumen Radev, according to GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who made the remarks at the party’s first post-election press conference on April 21.

Speaking after the vote, Borissov said the result reflected voter fatigue with political narratives and internal party disputes.

Zhivko Todorov commented on GERB’s future course of action:

“First, GERB must preserve its right-wing, anti-corruption profile and remain the party that communicates these messages. Second, under no circumstances should we enter into unprincipled coalitions. Third, we will seek cooperation with other right-wing parties in and outside parliament. Bulgaria needs strong right-wing politics and strong right-wing representation.”

Tomislav Donchev said the party intends to act as a constructive opposition.

Tomislav Donchev of GERB, said the party must reflect on its own performance following the election result.

“The situation requires us to look inward. The reason for our poorer result is clear — partnerships and a shift to the left, for which we were punished. The Bulgarian voter has assigned us the role of opposition. The quality of opposition work determines the quality of governance,” he said.

Donchev called for a return to centre-right politics, including fiscal discipline.

“A return to the centre-right, which includes a course towards budget consolidation. We cannot afford a debt-driven lifestyle that our children will have to pay for. Everything related to fiscal policy and education remains our priority,” he said.

He added that GERB intends to act as a constructive opposition.

“We will act as a constructive opposition — we will not engage in petty criticism, but will support every good idea,” Donchev said.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, congratulated Rumen Radev on what he described as a convincing election victory.

“Let us congratulate Rumen Radev on his convincing victory. He ran a perfect campaign and left the less intelligent to compete among themselves. He stayed aside and, as the saying goes — ‘while two people argue, the third wins’,” Borissov said.

He added that Bulgarian citizens were tired of political excuses and had therefore supported Radev.

“The Bulgarian people are tired of listening to parties’ excuses, which is why they gave their support to Radev,” he said.

Borissov suggested that the outcome amounted to a form of concentrated power.

“Now we have one-man rule, and all good intentions can be realised. Radev has both a President tand constitutionally appointed judges,” he said.

He also commented on the broader political balance following the vote:

“There is a different master of the state from today — and a very centralised one. I have never had a Constitutional Court, nor such a parliamentary majority,” he said.

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