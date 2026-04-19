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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Паралелно преброяване на 83%, "Мяра" - формацията на Румен Радев с голяма преднина, пет партии влизат в парламента, БСП е под бариерата от 4%

GERB Leader Boyko Borissov: Negotiations Will Decide Who Will Govern

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Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
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чака бойко борисов направи заявка следващо управление

“No coalitions and no unprincipled alliances,” wrote the leader of the GERB party, Boyko Borissov, in a Facebook post following the end of election day on April 19.

EXIT POLL RESULTS AS AT 20:00 – six parties enter Parliament (UPDATED)

Winning the election is one thing, governing is quite another. Elections decide who comes in first, but negotiations will decide who governs. GERB can function both in government and in opposition. And in politics, just as in life, patience is needed," the GERB leader said.

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