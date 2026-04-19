GERB Leader Boyko Borissov: Negotiations Will Decide Who Will Govern

“No coalitions and no unprincipled alliances,” wrote the leader of the GERB party, Boyko Borissov, in a Facebook post following the end of election day on April 19.

EXIT POLL RESULTS AS AT 20:00 – six parties enter Parliament (UPDATED)

Winning the election is one thing, governing is quite another. Elections decide who comes in first, but negotiations will decide who governs. GERB can function both in government and in opposition. And in politics, just as in life, patience is needed," the GERB leader said.