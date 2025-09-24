БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? -...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EK: Създаването на антикорупционна комисия в България е...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
4 лева за час: Двоен скок на цените за синя и зелена зона...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

GERB Leader Boyko Borissov: Our Defence Industry Needs Stronger Institutional Support

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази
бойко борисов отбранителната индустрия получи силна институционална подкрепа
Снимка: Boyko Borissov/Facebook

GERB leader Boyko Borisov, on September 24, together with Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov, visited a high-tech drone manufacturing company in Samokov.

While touring the facility, Borisov noted that the funds from the European “SAVe” defence programme will be reinvested in Bulgaria and emphasised the need to consider how they will be used. He added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had visited Bulgaria to see the operations of the national defence industry firsthand.

Later, Borisov wrote on Facebook that Bulgaria’s defence industry needs stronger institutional support, as this benefits both national security and the future of regional development.

Boyko Borisov, GERB leader: “I am also convinced that within a month or two, many wheels will start turning in this direction. The large companies do not have the capacity to achieve so much and are therefore looking to smaller, high-tech firms. That is the objective.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
1
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
2
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
Стрелба в "Бояна": Мъж е прострелян от моторист
3
Стрелба в "Бояна": Мъж е прострелян от моторист
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
4
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в Украйна, е в безопасност
5
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в...
Сериалът на БНТ "Те, вълните" грабна голямата награда на варненския фестивал "Златна роза"
6
Сериалът на БНТ "Те, вълните" грабна голямата награда на...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
2
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
3
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
4
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
5
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
6
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...

More from: Bulgaria

Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown
Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown
Dangerous Cracks Linked to Metro Construction: Residents of an Entire Block Evacuated in Sofia’s “Hadzhi Dimitar” District Dangerous Cracks Linked to Metro Construction: Residents of an Entire Block Evacuated in Sofia’s “Hadzhi Dimitar” District
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Archaeologists Discover the Torso of the Statue of Hercules at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica (see pics) Archaeologists Discover the Torso of the Statue of Hercules at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica (see pics)
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev Remains in Custody Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev Remains in Custody
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
79th International Technical Fair Opens in Plovdiv 79th International Technical Fair Opens in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Въоръжено нападение в имиграционен център в Далас (СНИМКИ) Въоръжено нападение в имиграционен център в Далас (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в ареста Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Зафиров за водната криза: 3,7 млрд. лв. са необходими за...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Бойко Борисов: Отбранителната ни индустрия трябва да получи...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
4 лева за час: Двоен скок на цените за синя и зелена зона предлагат...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Тръмп: Русия е "хартиен тигър", Украйна може да победи
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ