GERB Leader Boyko Borissov: Our Defence Industry Needs Stronger Institutional Support

GERB leader Boyko Borisov, on September 24, together with Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov, visited a high-tech drone manufacturing company in Samokov.

While touring the facility, Borisov noted that the funds from the European “SAVe” defence programme will be reinvested in Bulgaria and emphasised the need to consider how they will be used. He added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had visited Bulgaria to see the operations of the national defence industry firsthand.

Later, Borisov wrote on Facebook that Bulgaria’s defence industry needs stronger institutional support, as this benefits both national security and the future of regional development.