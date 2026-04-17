Good Conditions for Mountain Tourism, Says Mountain Rescue Service

Conditions for tourism in the mountains are good, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) has said.

Cloud cover in the mountains is broken, with sunny intervals in places. Winds are moderate at higher elevations. There is still snow at 2,000 metres, the service added.

Over the past 24 hours, the MRS has received no reports of incidents involving tourists in the mountains.

Cloud cover over the mountains will remain variable, more often significant in the Rila–Rhodope region, where there will be rainfall in places, and rain and snow on the highest peaks, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-east. Maximum temperatures will be around 12°C at 1,200 metres and about 5°C at 2,000 metres.

Source: BTA