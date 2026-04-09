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Health Ministry Finalises First Comprehensive Telemedicine Regulation

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Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
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All telemedicine services performed will be documented in the patient's electronic health record through the health information system

одобри допълнителни разходи бюджета министерството здравеопазването
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The Ministry of Health has finalised the first comprehensive Ordinance on remote medical care. It is aimed at introducing innovative and secure digital solutions in healthcare in Bulgaria, while establishing a modern regulatory framework. Remote medical care will be provided by healthcare institutions and medical professionals in compliance with all established standards and rules of good medical practice.

Telemedicine will be applied only in cases where the same level of quality and safety of medical care can be guaranteed as that provided through in-person healthcare.

The ordinance clearly defines medical activities that cannot be performed remotely, such as childbirth, the determination of death, and other procedures requiring mandatory physical contact.

Particular emphasis is placed on the protection of personal data, the security of health information and the traceability of medical activities. All telemedicine services provided will be documented in the patient’s electronic health record through the National Health Information System. This ensures transparency, continuity of care and improved coordination between medical professionals, the ministry said.

The regulatory act has been developed in connection with amendments to the Healthcare Establishments Act and aims to introduce clear rules for the diagnosis, treatment, prevention and monitoring of patients through telemedicine services, the ministry added. The ordinance is due to be promulgated in the State Gazette.

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