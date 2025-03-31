Heavy rain turned the streets of Asenovgrad into rivers (VIDEO)

Heavy rain poured over the streets of Asenovgrad (Southern Bulgaria) this afternoon, on March 31, with intense downpours lasting just 15 minutes, residents of the town said.

The most affected was the "West" district, where the streets turned into rivers. The water has drained quickly and at present the streets in the city are passable.







The municipality has not received any reports of damages or fallen trees. Ten reports have been made about flooded yards and basements.

Firefighting teams are working on-site to manage the situation.