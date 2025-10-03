Heavy Snowfall Leaves Berkovitsa and Villages in the Municipality Remained without Electricity

Due to heavy snowfall and fallen trees, the municipality of Berkovitsa, Montana district, Northwestern Bulgaria, is experiencing unplanned power outages and disruptions to electricity supply on October 3.

Almost the entire town is affected, along with a number of surrounding villages: Parlichevo, Zamfirovo, Bokilovtsi, Balyuvitsa, Gaganitsa, Chereshovitsa, Mezdreya, Pesochnitsa, Tsvetkova Bara, Bistrilitsa, Kotenovtsi, Rashovitsa, Leskovets, Slatina, Borovtsi, Kostenets, Komarevo, Bърziya and Yagodovo.

The outages are caused by numerous trees brought down under the weight of heavy, wet snow, which have damaged power lines, including transmission lines in forested areas below Mount Kom.

Several teams from ERM West, supported by the Berkovitsa State Forestry Enterprise and the Berkovitsa Municipality, are working to repair the damage and clear fallen branches throughout the area.

At this stage, there are no reports of injured people.