Hemus Motorway Reopened in Both Directions after Snow Clearance

The Hemus Motorway has been reopened in both directions after being closed for approximately two hours for snow clearance on October 3.

Traffic is gradually resuming, although long queues had formed during the closure. Many drivers opted to drive in the opposite lane using the emergency lane.

Photos and video: Viktor Borisov, BNT

The heavy snowfall in the Stara Planina mountains brought down thousands of trees, some of which obstructed traffic on the motorway. Dense fog is also reported in the tunnel areas. Fourteen snowploughs were deployed to clear the road after many many motorists found themselves trapped in snow earlier in the daybecause of the uncleared motorway.