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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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High Praise for BNT’s Election-Night Visuals

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Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
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Election night visuals lit up Bulgarian National Television building with 3D mapping

The building of Bulgaria’s public service broadcaster in Sofia became a visual focal point on election night, as for the first time sociological exit poll results were projected in real time using 3D mapping on the façade of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

BNT Building Illuminated with 3D Mapping Display of First Exit Poll Results in Bulgaria's April 19 Snap Elections

The tallest building in the central area displayed live projections of results from polling agencies Alpha Research and “Myara”, allowing passers-by to view updates from a distance.

According to BNT, 18 European public broadcasters across nearly 60 broadcasts featured the visual presentation of the election-night coverage.

The initiative received positive reactions on social media, with BNT’s light display widely praised.

People walking past the building, as well as visitors in nearby Borisova Garden, reportedly welcomed the opportunity to follow the unfolding results in real time.

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